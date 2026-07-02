Telangana declares Sardarnagar reserve forest in Mankhal, Rangareddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, July 1, issued orders notifying the proposal for the declaration of Sardarnagar Proposed Reserve Forest, covering 280 acres in Mankhal village of Shamshabad division, Rangareddy district.

The notified area measures 280.09 acres, comprising Survey Nos. 103 to 120. The land was originally assigned in 1977 by the then District Collector of Rangareddy to the Social Forestry Department for raising plantations and undertaking forestry activities.

Following the merger of the Social Forestry and Territorial Wings, proposals were initiated to declare the area as a Reserve Forest. However, due to various administrative reasons and prolonged litigation, the proposal remained pending for nearly 25 years.

Recognising the ecological significance of securing the area and the need to complete the long-pending statutory process, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Dr C Suvarna directed that the proposal be revived and processed on priority.

Also Read Non-tribals stopped from sowing seeds in Telangana forest

Accordingly, the Forest Department undertook a comprehensive review of the proposal. A fresh DGPS survey was conducted, updated maps were prepared, historical records were compiled and verified, and the proposal was processed afresh.

Necessary examinations and statutory clearances were obtained from the Revenue, Law and Forest Departments. With the completion of all statutory procedures, the government on Wednesday issued GO Ms No 21, addressing the unresolved issue after over two decades.

The issuance of the Section 4 notification marks a significant milestone in the process of constituting the area as a Reserve Forest. It initiates the statutory procedure for the declaration of the land as a Reserve Forest and provides legal protection to the notified area pending its final notification under Section 15.

A forest official said this is a major step towards safeguarding valuable government forest land from encroachment and ensuring its conservation for future generations.