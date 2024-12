Telangana dedicated BC commission public hearing in Karimnagar on Dec 7

Hyderabad: The dedicated commission on backward classes’ proportional representation in local bodies will hold a public hearing at the Karimnagar district collectorate on December 7, from 10:30 am to 2 pm.

Chaired by retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao, the commission was constituted on November 4, 2024, to conduct a contemporaneous, rigorous, and empirical enquiry into the nature and implications of the backward classes quota in local bodies.

The commission is expected to specify the proportion of reservation required for backward classes in local bodies.