Dedicated commission on BC quota to hold public hearing in Warangal tomorrow

Hyderabad: The dedicated commission constituted to submit its report on BC reservations in local body elections will be holding a public hearing at the Warangal district collectorate on Thursday, November 21.

The commission chaired by B Venkateshwara Rao received the opinions from political parties, BC associations and intellectuals at the commission’s office in Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 20.

Having completed touring five districts in the state, the dedicated commission will be conducting the public hearing for the undivided Warangal district on Thursday.

Venkateshwara Rao has appealed to the people of Warangal to actively participate in the public hearing and give their valuable suggestions.

Expressing happiness over the overwhelming response the commission was getting during its tour of districts, Venkateshwara Rao said that once the caste census is done, based on the representations the commission was getting, a report will be submitted to the state government on the BC reservations for local body elections.

He said that BC associations were suggesting the implementation of BC quota in the local bodies as per the proportion of BC population in the state.