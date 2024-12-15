Telangana deputy CM announces 12K assistance for landless poor from Dec 28

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, on Sunday, December 15, announced annual financial assistance of Rs 12000 to the landless poor in accordance with the promises made by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress party office in Khammam district, the deputy chief minister informed that the first instalment of Rs 6000 will be made on December 28.

He said the decision to disburse financial assistance to the landless poor was taken commemorating the formation of the All India Congress Committee on the same day in 1885.

The previous day, the deputy chief minister announced that a notification would soon be released to hire 6000 teachers through a mega District Selection Committee (DSC). He announced while inspecting social and tribal welfare gurukuls.