Telangana DGP promises action after journalist manhandled during OU protest

Hyderabad: After a journalist was mishandled during the Osmania University (OU) protest, Telangana’s director general of police Dr Jitender assured a delegation of journalists in a meeting that action would be taken against the involved police officers.

The delegation, which included Zee Telugu News Chief Editor Bharat, presented video evidence of an incident involving Zee Telugu reporter Sri Charan.

He was covering the student protest against the district selection committee (DSC) exam notification when two OU police sub-inspectors forcibly dragged him by his collar to a vehicle and detained him.

The journalists stated that the police officials prevented him from carrying out his duty.

Journalists met Telangana DGP Dr Jitender and discussed yesterday's OU reporter attack, also showed a video of OU police involvement. The DGP recommended action to Hyderabad CP. Zee Telugu News Chief Editor and others submitted a petition.

According to reports, the journalist was allegedly instructed by an inspector from the local OU police station to delete the videos he had recorded.

Journalists from other Telugu channels, such as TV9 Telugu and 10TV, were also barred from covering the protests.