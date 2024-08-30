Telangana DISCOMs meet highest demand of electricity in FY 24-25

Telangana's power distribution companies (DISCOMs) met a peak demand of 15573 MW of electricity at 7:30 am, Thursday.

PEAK POWER DEMANDS MET BY THE STATE DISCOMs
Hyderabad: Telangana’s power distribution companies (DISCOMs) met a peak demand and supply of 15573 Mega Watt (MW) of electricity at 7:30 am, Thursday. This is the highest peak demand for electricity observed in the financial year 2024-25 so far.

On the same day in FY 23-24, the peak demand and supply for power in Telangana was 14816 MV. 2024 has seen the state DISCOMs meeting their all-time peak demand of power, delivering 15623 MW on March 14.

A press note released by the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited read that the state DISCOMs are prepared to meet a further increase in demand, of up to 17,000 MW during the peak Khariff season, to ensure maximum support is provided to the state’s agricultural sector.

