Telangana: Dr Madhushekhar Baddam appointed chairperson of IIHFW

Hyderabad: Telangana government has appointed Dr Madhushekhar Baddam as the chairperson for the Governing Council of the Indian Institute of Health and Family Welfare (IIHFW).

On Thursday, orders for his appointment were issued by the Secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi.

Dr Madhushekhar would serve as the chairman for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge.

The post of the vice-chairperson will be occupied by the secretary, Health, Telangana, SAM Rizvi.

The Governing Council of IIPHW constitutes of 10 more members including one post of vice-chairperson and nine members.

IIPHW was established in 1992. Since then it is an apex training institute for the healthcare staff including doctors, staff nurses, and ANMs among others.

The research institute is also actively involved in conducting various studies in the field of medicine in the state.