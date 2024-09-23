Telangana: Drunk man steals RTC bus from depot in Nirmal

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man on Sunday, September 22 stole a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus from a depot in Nirmal district.

In a video which has surfaced online, the man is heard saying, “My name is Kenny. I ventured into the depot and got on the bus. It was a mistake please let me go.”

Following the incident, security personnel at the depot chased the bus which met with an accident at Sofinagar. The accident spot was 3 kilometres away from the depot. They took control of the bus and informed the police.

Based on the information, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.