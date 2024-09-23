Telangana: Drunk man steals RTC bus from depot in Nirmal

Following the incident, security personnel at the depot chased the bus for 3 kilometers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd September 2024 2:12 pm IST
Drunk man steals bus from Depot in Nirmal district

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man on Sunday, September 22 stole a Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus from a depot in Nirmal district.

In a video which has surfaced online, the man is heard saying, “My name is Kenny. I ventured into the depot and got on the bus. It was a mistake please let me go.”

Also Read
Telangana: Gang held in Rajanna-Sircilla for making, selling bombs to hunters

Following the incident, security personnel at the depot chased the bus which met with an accident at Sofinagar. The accident spot was 3 kilometres away from the depot. They took control of the bus and informed the police.

Based on the information, police reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd September 2024 2:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button