Telangana: Election of legislative council chairman on March 14

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th March 2022 9:00 pm IST

Hyderabad: Elections for the post of the Telangana legislative council chairman will be held on March 14, said a notification issued by the assembly secretary V Narsimha Charyulu on Saturday.

The nominations can be filed between 10:10 am and 5:00 pm on Sunday.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to announce the party candidate’s name by Saturday evening. Currently, the ruling TRS party has an absolute majority of 34 off 40 seats.

When chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy’s term expired in June 2021, V Bhoopal Reddy was appointed as the temporary chairman. AIMIM MLC Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri took over as the new temporary chairman after Bhoopal Reddy’s term expired in January this year.

