Telangana electricity employees threaten protests over stalled promotions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Electricity Employees’ Union which is affiliated to the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) has written to the chairmen and managing directors of TG Transco and Genco, TG SPDCL and TG NPDCL, urging them to conduct the departmental promotion committee (DPC) and issue promotions in the cadre of the Operations and Maintenance (O&M), which has been stalled for the past three years.

In a letter addressed to them on Wednesday, E Sridhar, general secretary of the union, has informed that most of the employees who have been waiting for promotion have reached close to retirement age, and they have been going through mental agony and hardships.

Mentioning that a case has been pending in the High Court on this matter, the union has also informed the decision-makers that in the past, promotions were considered with a condition that it would be subject to the outcome of the case.

Appealing to the management to intervene in this matter and take the right decision for the well-being of electricity employees, Sridhar has urged the managements to issue directions for promotions duly conducting DPC before general transfers, failing which the union would be left with no other choice but to choose the path of agitation to achieve their goal.