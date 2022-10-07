Telangana: Erratic rainfall continues; moderate thunderstorms till Oct 12

Hyderabad: On Friday, there were scattered periods of rain around the state. Due to recent rainfall, several water tanks had significant inflows, and streams in some locations were overflowing.

The district police in Mahabubnagar warned residents to stay inside, especially the young and elderly as rain continued overnight.

District SP R Venkateshwarlu requested citizens to exercise caution and refrain from moving around electrical poles and dangling wires as a result of the district’s numerous streams overflowing as a result of the recent heavy rainfall. If there was ever an unfortunate situation, people were instructed to phone 100.

Traffic flow was hampered in the Wanaparthy area as a result of the flooded roadways linking Gopalpet and Buddharam. Due to significant floods, the Koilkonda River was overflowing. The Koilsagar project’s water levels rose as a result of the recent nonstop rain.

Residents in deteriorating buildings were encouraged to leave and move to safer areas as a precaution.

The maximum rainfall, 42 mm, was reportedly recorded in Ankampalem in Bhadradri Kothagudem, according to authorities. Aswaraopeta in Bhadradri Kothagudem reported 15.8 mm, while Junuthla in Nalgonda received 22.3 mm.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of the possibility of mild to moderate thunderstorms on Saturday in an advisory that was released on Friday night. Light to moderate or thunderstorms are expected in a few locations around the state during the course of the next five days, according to the agency.

Gates of Osman Sagar & Himayat Sagar opened:

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) opened gates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, on Friday, up to two feet, as the reservoirs reached Full tank Levels (FTL) following heavy rains in Hyderabad on Wednesday and Thursday.

Two gates of the Osman Sagar were opened after its maximum capacity measured at 1,790.00 feet and the outflow was measured at 476 cusecs to the 450 cusecs of inflow of water.

Meanwhile, at Himayat Sagar, the water level was measured at the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,763.50 feet following which two gates of the reservoir were opened. The inflow was measured at 1800 cusecs, with an outflow of 2060 cusecs. Three of the reservoir’s gates have been opened up to two feet.