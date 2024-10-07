Telangana: Ex-BRS MLA Theegala meets Naidu to join TDP; Malla Reddy accompanies

Theegala called for establishing NT Rama Rao's (NTR) style of governance in Telangana.

Former BRS MLA Theegala Krishna Rao

Hyderabad: Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Theegala Krishna Reddy on Monday, October 7 announced he would soon join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

His announcement came following a meeting with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad. “It is my goal to have Chandrababu Naidu back as the chief minister of the state,” said Reddy addressing the media.

The former mayor of Hyderabad was accompanied by BRS MLAs Malla Reddy and Mari Rajshekhar Reddy.

Reddy called for establishing NT Rama Rao’s (NTR) style of governance in Telangana. “Today, I met Naidu and discussed how we could bring back NTR’s governance to the state,” he said while addressing the media.

The former MLA credited the TDP supremo for the development of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad. He reiterated his resolve to restore the TDP’s lost glory.

