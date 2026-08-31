Telangana excise crackdown: 3,086 cases filed from July to Aug

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department has intensified its crackdown on non-duty paid liquor (NDPL), illicitly distilled liquor and narcotic substances, registering more than 3,000 cases in the last two months.

While the Special Task Force (STF), Enforcement and District Task Force (DTF) teams had earlier been at the forefront of enforcement drives, Excise personnel attached to local stations, including Station House Officers, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors, have now joined the special inspections. Officials believe the coordinated efforts have yielded better results.

1,646 cases in July; 1,420 in August

The department registered 1,646 cases in July and another 1,420 cases in August, taking the total to 3,086 cases. As many as 2,707 suspects were arrested and 487 vehicles seized during the period.

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6,074 litres of illicit liquor seized in July

The department has stepped up action against illicitly distilled liquor, which officials said poses a serious threat to public health. In July, officials seized 6,074 litres of illicit liquor, destroyed 90,740 litres of jaggery wash used in its preparation and seized 30,329 kg of jaggery.

In August, 5,010 litres of illicit liquor were seized, while 73,480 litres of jaggery wash were destroyed and 17,840 kg of jaggery were seized.

NDPL smuggling under scanner

The Excise Department has also intensified surveillance on liquor being illegally transported into Telangana from States and Union Territories where liquor is comparatively cheaper, including Delhi, Haryana and Goa.

In August, Mettupally Excise officials seized 70 boxes of liquor allegedly brought from the Bhiwandi and Haveli areas of Maharashtra in one operation and another 30 boxes in a separate operation.

Officials have also been checking vehicles near Pahadishareef to intercept liquor allegedly transported from Goa through the airport route. As part of the intensified drive, Excise teams are conducting checks on travel buses and trains arriving from Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra and other tourist destinations.

During the past two months, officials seized 2,558 liquor bottles with an estimated value of around Rs 50 lakh.

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872 kg ganja seized

The crackdown has also been extended to ganja and other drugs. Excise personnel seized 872 kilograms of ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs 4 crore, during the two months. Further seizures of other narcotic substances were also reported.

Officials said enforcement would be intensified further to curb the supply of illicit liquor, NDPL and drugs across the state.