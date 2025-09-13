Telangana excise dept disputes claim of Maha police on drugs seized

Hyderabad: Telangana excise officials are claiming that the drugs seized by Maharashtra police during a raid on Vagdevi Laboratories in Cherlapalli last week were not worth Rs 12,000 crore as reported in the media, but was just worth just Rs 11.95 crore.

Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao held a review meeting with the excise officials in Hyderabad on Saturday, September 13. The officials informed him that they were still awaiting a report from the Maharashtra police on the actual value of the drugs seized from Cherlapalli industrial area in Hyderabad.

The officials claimed that the value of the drugs was being wrongly reported by the media.

Warning the officials not to let him see a repeat of something like the Cherlapalli drug bust, he directed the officials to conduct an inspection of all the factories in the industrial areas across the state.

He also directed the higher-ups in the excise department to study the possibilities of carrying arms while on duty, and the policies of other state governments, as to what measures they were taking for the safety of excise officials on duty, especially while conducting the raids.

Rao ordered the excise officials to take stringent action against illegal transportation, sale and consumption of drugs, adulterated toddy, and non-duty paid liquor in Telangana.

Talking about the transportation of drugs, he instructed the officials to increase vigil not only on the highways at the state’s boundaries, but also the villages around that highway, so that transporters of drugs wouldn’t be able to get away.

He asked the officials to keep an eye on the parties being held in farmhouses, function halls and resorts, and to take action against those not taking prior permission from the excise department.

Also pointing out how Fenni in Goa and Mahua in some states were yielding revenue to those governments, he asked the officials to plan bottling and selling of toddy. He felt that the move could not only create livelihoods by creating units in the name of ‘Toddy Natural Brewery’ in Telangana.

He felt that this way, the sale of adulterated toddy could be curtailed.

He also ordered action against the bars which received license to run one unit, but were running multiple bars, and against those bars which received license to operate in one floor but were being run in multiple floors.