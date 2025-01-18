Telangana excise officials seize 84 liquor bottles in Vikarabad

Hyderabad: The excise department state task force team (STF) searched Vasco Da Gama railway station and seized 84 bottles of liquor worth Rs. 2.5 lakh illegally being smuggled into the city from Goa.

As part of the routine exercise, a 30-member contingent of excise and prohibition STF searched the train after boarding it at Vikarabad railway station and seized 84 bottles of liquor of different brands.

In a similar raid on January 10, the task force of the prohibition and excise department seized 49 bottles of non-duty paid liquor smuggled illegally from Goa into Hyderabad.

The team boarded the train at Shamshabad railway station and conducted searches in the coaches till Secunderabad station.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy in a strong statement said the state government would not succumb to pressures imposed by liquor manufacturing companies.

During a review meeting on the liquor supply and prices of beer brands with excise officials, he said he was recently informed about United Beverages Company’s (UBC) demand for a 33.1 per cent price hike.

The decision on the price hike would be based on the final report by the price fixation committee headed by a retired High Court judge, the chief minister said.

Noting that the excise department had received pending payments periodically throughout the last year, the chief minister instructed finance department officials to systematically clear the outstanding dues from the previous government.