Telangana eyes Fortune 500 firms for Future City: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 31, said the state government aims to attract Fortune 500 companies to the ‘Bharat Future City’ being developed on the city outskirts.

Reddy, who interacted with CII Northern Region representatives here, said Telangana is a safe investment destination, urging them to invest in the state.

Observing that the state government organised ‘Telangana Rising Global Summit’ 2025 in the Future City, he said it was attended by representatives from 175 countries, an official release said.

While the GIFT City in Gujarat is located on 700 acres, the Future City is being developed on 30,000 acres, he said.

Also Read Revanth flags Middle East job scams targeting Telangana workers

He said Amazon would be investing Rs one lakh crore for data centres in Hyderabad, while the Adani group is setting up a data centre with Rs 30,000 crore.

The state government aims to increase Telangana’s contribution to the national GDP to 10 per cent from the current five per cent, he said.

Referring to the ‘China Plus One strategy’ of businesses diversifying manufacturing and supply chains beyond China, he said the state government aims to make Telangana as the ‘China Plus One’ destination.

Reddy said his government does not want to compete with neighbouring states.

He said the state government is promoting the service sector in the Core Urban Region (CURE) area inside the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The government has planned to establish the manufacturing sector in the Peri Urban Region (PURE) between the ORR and proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR). The government would encourage the farm sector and agri industries outside the ORR, he said.

The chief minister asserted that there has been no change of industrial policies in Telangana following change of governments.

Recalling that N Chandrababu Naidu attracted investments into Hyderabad between 1994 and 2004 as CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said the city’s international airport, Outer Ring Road, pharma and IT companies were developed during the Congress regime from 2004 to 2014.

The present Congress government headed by him continued the policies introduced by the previous BRS regime during 2014-23 and initiated more policies since it assumed office in December, 2023, he said.

Assuring complete support from the government and a business-friendly environment, the CM invited industrialists to invest in the state.