Telangana: Fake DSP defrauding people by promising jobs arrested in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Suryapet 2 Town police have caught a fake deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for defrauding innocent people by promising them jobs in the police, revenue and civil supply departments, and collecting lakhs of rupees from them.

Addressing media persons on Monday, March 10, Suryapet SP K Narasimha said that they got information from Sri Grand Hotel in Suryapet town, that a person was roaming around in suspicious condition.

“When the police apprehended him and while examining him, one of his victims came and complained that she was duped by him,” the SP said.

The accused, who had previously served jail terms in several cases, has duped people in multiple states.

Rs 18 lakh in cash and a car have been recovered from him, and he has been sent for judicial remand.