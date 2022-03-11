Telangana: Father-in-law gifted bullock cart to son-in-law in marriage

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 11th March 2022 3:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: It is customary for in-laws to offer gifts to their son-in-law in keeping with their economic status.  Some offer a two wheeler, others a car and few sponsor honeymoon trips to the newlyweds abroad.

A man in Oonga Chinta village of Utnoor Mandal Adilabad offered a bullock cart with a pair of bullocks to his son-in-law as a gift.

The newly married couple accepted the  gift happily. The groom Jugari Rao and bride Langu Bai reached the groom’s house through this bullock cart where they were received with great fanfare.

