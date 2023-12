Rangareddy: A fire broke out in the Royal Marketing storage unit in Rajender Nagar, Rangareddy, on Thursday.

The firefighters reached the spot and started to douse the fire.

According to a Fire Department official, “Fire broke out in the Royal Marketing storage unit for diapers and pampers. Four fire engines rushed to the spot and tried to douse the fire. The fire will be controlled in some time.”

Further details are awaited.