Telangana: Five killed in three road accidents

Hyderabad: Five persons, including a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader, were killed in three separate road accidents in Telangana on Monday.

BJYM leader Satyanarayana Rao was killed when the car in which he was travelling overturned.

The accident occurred at Bokkalagutta in Mandamarri of Mancherial district.

Police said four persons lost their lives in two separate accidents on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

In the first, two men from Jharkhand were killed near Himayat Sagar.

Police said the accident occurred when a speeding car hit a motorbike. Both the men riding the bike died on the spot.

They were identified as Jitender Kumar (30) Kadeswar Goud (60). They were working for a security firm and were returning home from duty when the car hit their bike. The bodies shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy.

In another accident at L.B. Nagar, two youths were killed. The accident occurred at Hastinapuram when the motorbike they were riding hit the road divider. Both the youth died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Harishwara Chary and Madhu, both aged 21.

In another incident on the outskirts of Hyderabad, six persons had a narrow escape when the car in which they were travelling suddenly caught fire.

The incident occurred at Pedda Amberpet in Rangareddy district.

All the six occupants managed to come out before the fire engulfed the vehicle. They were returning to Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam.