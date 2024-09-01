Telangana floods: Minister gets emotional over failed rescue efforts in Paleru

Hyderabad: Telangana information and public relations (I&PR) minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy got deeply emotional over being unable to save a family in Paleru constituency. He said that despite making numerous efforts to rescue them, the situation “tragically” remained beyond control.

A resident named Yakub and his family, who were brick kiln workers from Paleru constituency were waiting to be rescued as floodwaters rose rapidly. The family sought shelter on top of their house, waiting for rescue amidst the severe weather conditions.

Yakub called and begged minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy to rescue his family, who were stranded on their rooftop due to severe flooding. Despite numerous attempts by the minister to arrange a rescue, heavy rains prevented helicopters from flying, leaving the situation dire.



The Telan minister reported that despite coordinating with defence and navy officials and sending life jackets and 20 meters of rope, heavy rains halted helicopter rescue operations. He also mentioned encouraging and motivating the family to overcome their fear during the crisis.

Also Read Amid heavy rains in Hyderabad, python found in Old City

“I am begging God not to do anything to the family who were washed away in those floods,” said minister Ponguleti.

A car washed away in flood at the Purushothamiah Gudem.



In another incident, the body of a daughter was recovered from a car, while her father remains missing. The tragic incident underscores the devastating impact of the floods.

On Sunday, September 1, Sunavath Motilal and his daughter Dr Ashwini, an agronomist from Gangaram Tanda, Karepalli in Khammam district, were caught in the floods. The body of Dr Ashwini was recovered from their car, but her father remains missing.

They were traveling to Shamshabad Airport to attend the conference in Raipur, Chhatisgarh when their car was washed away by the flood waters at Purushothama Iah Gudem.

As the car lost control and fell into the water, Motilal and his daughter Ashwini called their family and informed them that the car submerged and the water was up to their necks. Tragically, Dr Ashwini’s body was later found, but Motilal remains missing.