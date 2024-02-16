Former Telangana minister, GHMC ex-mayor quit BRS, join Congress

The defections from BRS into the ruling Congress come close to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections across the country.

Hyderabad: Former Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Bonthu Rammohan and former cabinet minister Patnem Mahendar Reddy quit the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and joined the ruling Congress on Friday, February 16.

Vikarabad Zilla Parishad Chairman Patnem Suneetha Mahender Reddy (also, wife of Mahendar Reddy) and Cherlapally division corporator Bonthu Sridevi Yadav (also, wife of Rammohan) and Professor Banoth Naik also joined the party.

Along with them, Nagarjuna Sagar segment BRS leader Kancharla Chandrashekhar Reddy and the father-in-law of Tollywood star Allu Arjun also joined the party.

All of them were formally inducted into the party by Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Suneetha Reddy, Rammohan likely to get LS ticket

Reports speculate that the Congress is planning to place Suneetha Mahender Reddy as its Chevella Lok Sabha seat candidate and Rammohan would likely be given the Secunderabad ticket.

