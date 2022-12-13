Telangana: Former Nalgonda MLA, Gaddam Rudrama Devi passes away

Rudrama Devi's body has been kept for public viewing at her residence in Ramgiri.

Telangana: Former Nalgonda MLA, Gaddam Rudrama Devi passes away
Telangana: Former Nalgonda MLA, Gaddam Rudrama Devi.

Hyderabad: Former MLA Gaddam Rudrama Devi passed away at the age of 65 on Tuesday, in morning.

She was reportedly suffering from health-related issues for the last few months and was laid to rest in her house at Ramgiri in the town on Tuesday.

Energy minister, G Jagadish Reddy and Nalgonda MLA, Kancherla Bhupal Reddy condoled the demise of Rudrama Devi.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, Chandrababu Naidu also consoled the family members of the deceased on call.

About Rudrama Devi

She was initially elected as MLA on a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket from the Nalgonda assembly constituency in 1985.

Rudrama Devi became the youngest MLA in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh assembly at the age of 23.

