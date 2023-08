Hyderabad: Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi escaped a major accident after the vehicles in his convoy rammed each other in Suryapet.

The incident occurred on Saturday while the convoy was travelling from Vijayawada to Hyderabad.

Amid their journey, the vehicles collided with each other at Kasimpet, Chivvenla Mandal of Suryapet.

Also Read Rumble strips on flyovers in Hyderabad trigger public outcry

One of these vehicles had MLA on board during the accident. However, the MLA escaped unhurt.

Both the vehicles were slightly damaged.