Telangana: Goldsmith, wife die by suicide; son survives

Hyderabad: In an incident reported from Warangal, a goldsmith and his wife allegedly died on Thursday in a suicide pact. Their 7-year-old son is hospitalised.

The deceased were identified as Uppula Satish alias Navadhan (33) and his wife Sravanthi (28). The couple consumed cyanide-laced water, which was also given to the minor as ‘Tulsi’ water. The boy spat the water due to the bad taste. Satish’s parents were worried as the couple did not come out of the room.

Upon being asked to open the door, the boy removed the latch. He narrated the incident to his grandparents, and the couple was shifted to MGM hospital where they were declared brought dead. The reason for the suicide is yet to be known.

Satish’s parents moved to Warangal from Jagtial a while ago. The police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.