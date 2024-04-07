Telangana government declares holiday for Ugadi

Not only government offices but also schools in the state will observe a holiday on Ugadi.

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has declared a holiday for Ugadi, the New Year’s Day according to the Hindu calendar, which is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa.

According to the official calendar of the state, the holiday for Ugadi will be observed on Tuesday, April 9.

Telangana schools also to observe a holiday on Ugadi

The holiday has been declared as ‘General’ in the calendar.

Hindu calendar New Year’s Day

The festival Ugadi is celebrated on the first day of the Hindu Calendar month of Chaitra.

It usually falls in late March or early April of the Gregorian Calendar.

As a part of the celebrations, on the day, drawing colorful patterns on the floor, mango leaf decorations on doors, buying, and giving gifts are observed.

In view of the festival of Ugadi, the Telangana government has declared a general holiday.

