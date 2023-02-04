Telangana government to present budget on February 6

Hyderabad: The state government will be presenting the Budget for the financial year 2023-24 on February 6, as per the decision made in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held on Friday.

While the Assembly is closed on February 7, the discussions on the Budget and other bills will be held on February 8.

The BAC, under the chairmanship of Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, met on Assembly premises after the Governor’s address. and decided that T Harish Rao will present the budget.

Legislative affairs minister V Prashant Reddy, finance minister T Harish Rao, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others attended the meeting.

Discussion on the Motion of Thanks for the Governor’s address will be taken up in the Assembly on February 4. There will be no sitting on February 5 and 7. Harish Rao will present the budget on Monday. Discussion on the Budget will be held on February 8.

Congress MLA Batti Vikramarka reportedly requested the Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, to conduct the Assembly sessions for another 25 days saying that there are many public issues to be discussed in the House.

However, Vemula Prashanth Reddy gently refused the proposal and said that the decision will be taken based on the issues and the Bills.

The leader further said that a discussion on the Budget should be held for six and 18 days on the demands adding, that there should be a discussion on unemployment and public issues in the Assembly.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi also raised a request for short discussions on 25 issues and more than 20 working days in the current Assembly session.

The short discussions should be on minorities’ welfare, developmental activities in the Old City, protection of Waqf lands in the state, scholarships for SCs, STs, BCs and minorities and EBCs, construction of new towers in Osmania General Hospital, implementation of the unemployment allowance to youth, reduction, and non-release of funds by the Union government to Telangana for NREGS works and funds to the gram panchayats and urban local bodies under 15th Finance Commission grants and others, Oawaisi added.