Telangana government to setup education commission: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: The state government plans to setup an education commission and introduce a new policy, to provide quality education and facilities including transportation in government educational institutions, so that children would not have to leave their village to study elsewhere.

While interacting with educators and former IAS officers at BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday, July 20, CM Revanth asked the principal secretary of education department Burra Venkatesham, to come up with proposals to bring all social welfare residential schools under the same campus in every district, in 25 acres of land, where SCs, STs, BCs and minorities can pursue their education together.

He also asked officials to prepare proposals that could transform government schools, starting with Anganwadi schools to Class X.

TJS chief Prof M Kodandaram, Prof K Haragopal, Prof PL Vishweshwar Rao, Padmaja, retired IAS officers Shanta Sinha, Akunuri Murali, and advisor to state government K Keshava Rao and others participated in the review meeting on education.