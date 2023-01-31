Telangana Governor calls for Assembly, council session on Feb 3

Hyderabad: Following the invitation by the Telangana government, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has called for a second state Legislative Assembly session on Tuesday.

The Assembly will meet for its fourth meeting of the eighth session at 12:10 pm on Friday, in the Assembly Hall, Public Gardens, Hyderabad.

Legislative affairs minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy along with other officials extended the invitation to the governor on Monday following which she approved clearing the annual financial budget, and the Bills pending with her.

Also Read Telangana govt invites Governor to address joint Assembly session

The government officials filed a petition in High Court on Monday, seeking direction from the Governor for approval of the introduction of the budget.

However, the petition was closed later in the day after respective counsels struck a compromise.

Legislative affairs minister Prasanth Reddy held talks with chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan before calling on the Governor.

He then met the Governor along with special chief secretary (Finance) K Ramakrishna Rao and legislature secretary V Narasimha Charyulu.

Subsequently, a proposal was sent to the Governor to prorogue the Assembly following which she summoned the Assembly session this week.

Glitch between the Governor and the government

The government last year conducted the budget without the customary address by the Governor, drawing a strong reaction from her.

The BRS government defended its move on the ground that it was not a new session but a continuation of the previous session.

The Budget session of the Assembly and Legislative Council is scheduled to begin on February 3.

With only four days left and no approval of the budget coming from the governor, the government approached the High Court.

The BRS leaders anticipated a crisis as seven Bills passed by the Assembly and Council have been languishing at Raj Bhavan since September last year.

The government has taken exception to the Governor’s delaying approval of the budget. It argued that the Governor’s speech and the Budget presentation were unrelated matters. It also says that there is no clause in the Constitution that requires the Governor to address the Budget session.

The BRS government cited Article 202 of the Constitution, which mandates that a Governor must give permission for presenting before the House a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditures of the state for a financial year.

With the BRS government approaching the court, the friction between the Governor and the government had taken a new turn