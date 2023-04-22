Telangana Governor launches camp for persons with disabilities

Tamilisai Soundararajan said that there is a need for creation of barrier-free structures and facilities accessible to the people with disabilities.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 22nd April 2023 11:38 am IST
Telangana Governor calls for Assembly session on February 3
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (file photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday launched a special camp to identify the talents of persons with disabilities.

At the inauguration of the camp, the governor said “People with special needs are endowed with divyang (divine limbs and capabilities) as described by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They do not need our sympathy, instead they need our support and encouragement and belief in them and their capabilities”.

Also Read
Telangana: 88 BT roads to be paved in 16 tribal-dominated constituencies

Governor Tamilisai stated that it was our bounded duty to give them equal respect and dignified treatment and end all sorts of discrimination against them.

MS Education Academy

Tamilisai Soundararajan said that there is a need for creation of barrier-free structures and facilities accessible to the people with disabilities.

The governor called for the equal opportunities and equitable distribution of resources to ensure their all-round development and enable them realise their full potential.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Published: 22nd April 2023 11:38 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button