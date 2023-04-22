Telangana Governor launches camp for persons with disabilities

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday launched a special camp to identify the talents of persons with disabilities.

At the inauguration of the camp, the governor said “People with special needs are endowed with divyang (divine limbs and capabilities) as described by our Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They do not need our sympathy, instead they need our support and encouragement and belief in them and their capabilities”.

Governor Tamilisai stated that it was our bounded duty to give them equal respect and dignified treatment and end all sorts of discrimination against them.

Tamilisai Soundararajan said that there is a need for creation of barrier-free structures and facilities accessible to the people with disabilities.

The governor called for the equal opportunities and equitable distribution of resources to ensure their all-round development and enable them realise their full potential.