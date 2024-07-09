Telangana govt announces housing plot, job to Mohammed Siraj

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, July 9, appreciated Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for bringing laurels to the country and the state in international cricket.

After Mohammed Siraj’s significant contribution to Team India in winning the T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup, he returned to his home town Hyderabad and met the chief minister at his residence who rewarded him with a residential plot and a government job.

The chief minister congratulated Siraj and praised him for his excellent performance in international cricket, an official release said.

He directed the officials to identify a suitable residential plot in Hyderabad or surrounding areas and provide a government job to Mohammed Siraj, the release added.

Recently, Mohammed Siraj received a grand welcome from cricket fans in Hyderabad after he landed in the city following the team’s victory. The elated fans welcomed the 30-year-old cricketer with fireworks, patriotic songs, and marfa music on loudspeakers.

The cricketer will also receive a share of the 125 crore price from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It was announced that each player of the 15-player squad will receive a total sum of Rs 5 crore.

India lifted the T20 World Cup after defeating South Africa by seven runs in a nail-biting thriller in the final.