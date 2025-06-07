Telangana govt approves 65,000 new eco-friendly autos for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In light of the expanding population and environmental concerns in the face of rampant pollution, the Telangana government approved the registration of 65,000 new eco-friendly autos in Hyderabad within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

State transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced on Saturday, June 7, that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has released a GO (government order) 263, which permits 20,000 electric auto rickshaws, 10,000 LPG auto rickshaws, 10,000 CNG auto rickshaws, and 25,000 auto rickshaws.

The drivers will receive an approved kit to perform the procedure. After inspection, the vehicles will be granted a new registration and a green plate, reflecting their pro-environment status.

The government is offering Rs 15,000 subsidy to promote the use of eco-friendly autos and may increase an extra Rs 10,000 to encourage drivers to adopt a greener, emissionless option.

In December last year, CM Revanth declared to push diesel-operated autos outside the ORR city limits and offered incentives to drivers who switch to electric alternatives. Similar plans to replace Telangana State Roadways and Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) diesel buses with 3,000 electric buses within the next two years were also announced. The relevant GO does not contain any reference to this plan.

The step is expected to drastically reduce air and noise pollution for the urban Hyderabad population.