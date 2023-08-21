Telangana govt hospital breaks own record; delivers 32 babies in a day

Hyderabad: In what can be termed a milestone, the government maternity hospital, Mata Shishu Sanrakshan Kendra in Wanaparthy district has recorded the delivery of 32 babies in a single day.

The hospital broke its own two-month-old record on Sunday, August 20 after a team of medical professionals, including doctors and gynaecologists successfully completed 16 C-sections and 16 normal deliveries.

All the women and children are said to be in stable condition.

In January 2023, the Jangaon government hospital became the first maternal and childcare hospital in Telangana to record the delivery of 35 babies in a single day, which is the highest in the state so far.

The government hospital surpassed the previous record held by the maternal and child welfare hospital in Siddipet, where 33 deliveries, comprising 16 C-sections and 17 normal deliveries, were reported in 2018.

The number of maternal deliveries in Telangana government hospitals has jumped from 30 percent in 2014 to 66 percent in 2023.

Even though the national average is 79 percent, in Telangana, institutional deliveries have gone up from 91 percent to 99 percent, which hints at the fact that almost all childbirths in the state take place in hospitals.