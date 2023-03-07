Telangana govt steals dead bodies..: Bandi Sanjay on medico’s suicide

Hyderabad: Taking a jibe at chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president, Bandi Sanjay, on Monday alleged that Telangana had become the only state that “steals dead bodies” in order to alter the outcome of controversial deaths.

In a dharna conducted at the BJP party office in the city, Sanjay asserted that the BJP after taking over the Telangana with full power, would follow the Uttar Pradesh model, bulldoze the houses of those involved in crimes against the women,” adding, “He had never seen any government steal dead bodies so they could keep the truth out”.

Sanjay cited slain PG medical student Dr D. Preeethi, who died by suicide on February 26 allegedly due to continuous harassment by her senior classmate.

Preethi, a first-year postgraduate (MD) student in the Department of Anesthesia at Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal attempted to end her life on February 22 allegedly due to harassment by a senior.

When her situation turned critical, Dr Preethi was brought to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

Warangal police have registered a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the senior and took up an investigation.

Mohammed Saif, who was accused in Preethi’s suicide attempt, was booked by the police in the Warangal district.

Sanjay alleged that the haste and secrecy surrounding the police escorting her body from the NIMS hospital for a post-mortem examination and compelling the family to rush through the funeral is the state government’s ‘conspiracy’ to portray a murder case as a suicide.

“She was not alive when brought to NIMS but the government enacted a drama of ‘treating’ her for four days. The police used the dead girl’s hand for fingerprints to unlock her phone and deleted anything that could implicate the accused,” alleged Sanjay.

Bandi on occasions earlier had termed the suicide a murder and alleged a “love jihad” angle. “They are targeting women and harassing them in the name of ‘love-jihad’. In order to dilute the case, they are charging the culprit with ineffective cases,” Bandi had stated communalising the medico’s death and slamming the state for their alleged attempt to cover it.

He further slammed the state government over the exgratia amount of Rs 10 lakh announced for the family of the deceased. “This is not even equal to the value of the wristwatch that costs Rs 20 lakh worn by KCR’s daughter,” remarked Sanjay.

“Every atrocity against women in Telangana has the involvement of either a BRS leader or an AIMIM leader or their relatives. The Chief Minister does not even react or respond be it the gang rape of a girl in Jubilee Hills, a BRS leader raping a girl in Nirmal, or the action of the BRS MLA from Khammam that forced a family to commit suicide. Women do not feel safe in Telangana. KCR’s focus is on saving his daughter from the Delhi liquor scam,” he alleged, slamming the BRS.