Telangana govt to release Rythu Bharosa to farmers on March 22

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has announced that Rythu Bharosa crop input financial assistance benefit will be deposited into the bank accounts of 70 lakh farmers in Telangana on March 22 at the hands of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to the media at the Telangana Assembly on Wednesday, March 18, Tummala also said that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly-constructed Oil Palm factory in Narmetta of Siddipet district on Thursday, March 19.

A farmers’ exhibition will be held for three days in Narmetta for three days starting on Thursday, March 19.

He said that despite the financial crunch, the state government was going ahead with releasing the Rythu Bharosa assistance to the farmers.

He also said that the state government began procuring maize produce through Telangana Markfed from Wednesday itself, though the Centre was not procuring maize.

The state government’s decision followed the protest of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs who tried to enter the Assembly with maize, but were stopped from bringing the farmers’ produce into the House. The Agriculture Minister held a meeting with his officials and took the decision to start procuring maize.

Also Read BRS protests at Telangana Assembly over maize procurement

During the course of debates, Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari raised the issue of maize farmers, stating that 3/4th of the total maize cultivation happened in the undivided Warangal district, but farmers were not getting the right Minimum Support Price (MSP).

He said that though the Centre has set Rs 2,400 per quintal as the MSP for maize, due to the produce not being procured by the government, farmers were left with no choice but to sell their maize produce to the middlemen for Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,700 per quintal.

BRS Balkonda MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy also raised the same issue, and urged the state government to not only procure maize from the farmers but also to give Rs 500 as a bonus per quintal of maize.

He also pointed out that several areas in the undivided Nizamabad district were cultivating red jowar for fodder, but there was no government procurement for the same. He requested the state government to procure red jowar and offer Rs 500 as a bonus per quintal.

He said that red jowar takes less time to reach harvest when compared to paddy, and also consumes less water than paddy.