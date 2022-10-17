Hyderabad: State minister of Labour and Employment as well as chairman of The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company (TOMCOM) Malla Reddy directed officials to help setup 24×7 helpdesk at the international terminal in Shamshabad for those leaving the country in search of job opportunities.

In a meeting held with TOMCOM’s board of directors here on Monday, Malla Reddy was informed regarding an app called Te-Migrant, developed with the help of Center for Good Governance (CGG). The app enables migrant workers to register complaints anywhere in the world, in any language.

Malla Reddy directed officials to conduct a meeting with registered overseas recruitment agencies in coordination with the regional passport office and the protector of emigrants office in the first week of November and discuss employment.

Officials briefed Malla Reddy regarding the pre-departure orientation training given to 3,879 candidates since May 2019 in centers located in Hyderabad, Nizamabad and Karimnagar. Additionally, five new centers – Adilabad, Nirmal, Rajanna-Sircilla, Jagitial and Kamareddy – have been added. Malla Reddy instructed TOMCOM to add Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts due to the heavy migration of people.

Malla Reddy further asked TOMCOM officials to interact with Indian embassies for employment opportunities. “Create awareness among the unemployed youth regarding overseas jobs through good publicity,” the minister said.