Telangana govt to soon introduce Domestic Workers Welfare Act

He also stated that a special committee would be constituted to address the issues and concerns of domestic workers across the state.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
Telangana government hosts Domestic Workers Day celebration with speakers and attendees.
Telangana govt to soon introduce Domestic Workers Welfare Act

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Dr Vivek Venkatswamy on Tuesday, June 16, announced that the government will soon introduce the Telangana Domestic Workers Welfare Act to ensure social security, dignified wages and safe working conditions for domestic workers.

He also stated that a special committee would be constituted to address the issues and concerns of domestic workers across the state.

Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of International Domestic Workers Day, the Minister said that domestic workers are the backbone of society, but their contributions often go unnoticed.

Subhan Bakery

He said the government aims to change this situation and ensure that domestic workers enjoy rights and opportunities on par with other categories of workers.

For this, officials will study domestic workers’ welfare laws implemented in various countries and examine suitable models that can be adapted to Telangana’s requirements, he said.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button