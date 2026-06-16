Telangana govt to soon introduce Domestic Workers Welfare Act

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour and Employment Minister Dr Vivek Venkatswamy on Tuesday, June 16, announced that the government will soon introduce the Telangana Domestic Workers Welfare Act to ensure social security, dignified wages and safe working conditions for domestic workers.

He also stated that a special committee would be constituted to address the issues and concerns of domestic workers across the state.

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Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of International Domestic Workers Day, the Minister said that domestic workers are the backbone of society, but their contributions often go unnoticed.

He said the government aims to change this situation and ensure that domestic workers enjoy rights and opportunities on par with other categories of workers.

For this, officials will study domestic workers’ welfare laws implemented in various countries and examine suitable models that can be adapted to Telangana’s requirements, he said.