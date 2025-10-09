Telangana govt to take up construction of roads at a cost of Rs 10,986 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is planning to construct accident-free roads under the HAM model in multiple phases. Tenders of Rs 10,986 crore will be issued under the first phase for the construction of 5,587 km of roads.

Minister for roads and buildings, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a meeting with deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka on this matter at the State Secretariat on Thursday, October 9.

The government has planned to construct double-lane roads from mandal centres to district centres, and four-lane roads from district centers to the state capital.

The meeting was attended by Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj and officials from the R&B and finance departments.