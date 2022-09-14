Telangana govt took back 1200 acres of land from industries: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday said that the state government has taken back 1200 acres of land from different industries for failing to meet the requirement of land allotment.

The minister said that the land was taken back from industries up till 2020.

KTR in the ongoing assembly session submitted the Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and regulation of Leases Amendment) Bill, 2022, and said that the Azamabad Industrial area was spread over 136.4 acres in the city.

Also Read Telangana: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender suspended from Assembly

The area’s many industrial units had received leases from the then-Congress government. According to him, up to 58 units were set up, of which 36 were initial leaseholders and 22 were still in operation after title transfers. A few units have been in operation for the past 30 years, and in some cases, they have been shut down. He added that the state government takes the lands back when the units don’t meet the standard.

The industrial area cancelled exisiting leases or agreements made with respect to the demised plots in the Azambad area. It was decided that valuable lands will be monitised because several units had stopped running. “Doing so would take into account the interests of nearby residential developments,” he added.

Further, KTR said that in the Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, the government had decided to increase the number of co-option members in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from two to six and from three to nine.

Including the Azamabad industrial area, the minister has submitted the plan for The Telangana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) bill, the Telangana Public Employment (Regulation of age of superannuation) Bill, and the University of Forestry (UoF) Telangana Bill.