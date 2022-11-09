Telangana govt transfers 21 civil servants across state

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday transferred 21 civil servants belonging to various departments to the Revenue department.

The order was issued by state chief secretary Somesh Kumar under GO number 352 of the state government.

J.Rajeshwar, Deputy Collector, who was waiting for posting was posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Kagaznagar, in the existing vacancy.

B Sriramulu, Deputy Collector, who is working as SDC, Tribal Welfare, Eturunagaram, Mulugu District is transferred and is posted as Special Deputy Collector, LA Unit-2, Dr. Ambedkar Pranahitha Chevella Sujala Sravanthi Project, Mancherial.

B Venkateshwarlu, Deputy Collector, who was working on deputation in HPCL is withdrawn from the post. On withdrawal, he is posted as Special Deputy Collector (TW), Utnoor.

K Suresh, Deputy Collector, who is working as DRO, Komrambheem Asifabad is transferred. On transfer, he is

posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Utnoor.

The services of B Sravanthi, Deputy Collector, who is working as District Minorities Welfare Officer, Nirmal were withdrawn from the Minorities Welfare Department. On withdrawal, she is posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Nirmal.

KVV Ravi Kumar, Special Grade Deputy Collector, who is working as SDC, Land Protection, R.R District is transferred.

On transfer, he is posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Bhainsa.

D Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Collector, who was waiting for posting is posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Kamareddy.

K Veerabrahmachary, Special Grade Deputy Collector, who was waiting for posting is posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Manthani.

D Venkata Madhava Rao, Special Grade Deputy Collector, who was waiting for posting is hereby posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Peddapalli.

B Hari Singh, Special Grade Deputy Collector, is posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Huzurabad.

K Lakshmi Kiran, Special Grade Deputy Collector, who was waiting for posting is posted as SDC (LA), Unit-III, Dr.

BRAPCSSP, Siddipet.

S Suraj Kumar, Special Grade Deputy Collector, who was waiting for posting is hereby posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Kandukur.

S Padmavathi, Deputy Collector, who is waiting for posting is hereby posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Wanaparthy.

V Leela, Deputy Collector who is waiting for posting is hereby posted as Spl. Dy.Collector, AMRP, Unit-I, G.V.Gudem, Nalgonda, in the existing vacancy.

M Malathi, Deputy Collector, who was waiting for posting is hereby posted as SDC, LA, PCP and SRSP at Collectorate,

Suryapet.

Radhika Ramani, Deputy Collector, who is working as DRO, Sanga Reddy is transferred. On transfer, she is posted as Spl. Dy. Collector, LA R&R Unit-I Jangaon.

C Srinivasulu, Special Grade Deputy Collector, who is working as SDC (LA General), Hyderabad is transferred. On transfer, he is posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Narasampet.

The services of A Ramu, Deputy Collector, who is working as P.A to Special Collector, SRSP Tarnaka hereby withdrawn from I&CAD Department. On withdrawal, he is posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Parkal, in the existing vacancy.

The services of M Vijaya Kumari, Deputy Collector, who is working as SDC, Yadadri District are hereby withdrawn from I&CAD Department. On withdrawal, she is posted as Spl. Dy. Collector, (LA) RDLIS&ISRLIS, Palvancha Bhadradri District.

The services of Ratna Kalyani, Deputy Collector. who is working on deputation in the Minorities Welfare Department are hereby withdrawn. On withdrawal, she is posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Bhadrachalam, Bhadradri Kothagudem District.

B Chennaiah, Deputy Collector, who is working as SDC, Unit-II I&CAD, Siddipet is hereby transferred. On transfer, he is posted as Revenue Divisional Officer, Miryalaguda.