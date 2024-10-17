Telangana: Group 1 mains candidates demand rescheduling of exam

Hyderabad: Demanding the state government to reschedule the Group-I mains exams scheduled to begin on October 21, candidates preparing for the exam took to the streets to protest at Ashok Nagar on Wednesday night, October 16.

As per reports, scores were apprehended by the police and were taken to Chikkadpally police station.

The candidates demanded that unless the mistakes in the answer key for the Group-I prelims were rectified, and GO 29 was amended, there was no point in appearing for the Group-I mains exam.

However, those protesting were mostly in their twenties and early thirties, unlike those who have almost reached the point of age-bar because of the court cases on the issue, and the state governments being unable to fill those posts for the past ten years.