Telangana: Gulf NRIs seek allocation of Rs 500 cr, meet CM Revanth

Jeddah: A delegation of Gulf NRIs on Friday, August 2, met Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy in Assembly to press its demand for budgetary allocation for welfare of Gulf NRIs.

The delegation has requested the chief minister to establish a Gulf NRI welfare board with the budget allocation of Rs 500 crore and financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to NRI workers who died in Gulf countries.

The delegation comprised TPCC NRI cell chairman and former ambassador Dr B Vinod Kumar, M Bheem Reddy, convenor of Gulf NRI cell of TPCC along with MLC and TPCC working President B Mahesh Kumar Goud, Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Satyam, Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar and President of GWAC, Gulf NRI organization Krishna Dhonikeni.

It is pertinent to note that Congress and BJP MLAs highlighted grievances of Gulf NRI workers in the recently concluded Telangana Assembly session.