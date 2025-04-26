Telangana Gulf worker stranded in Dubai returns home

Hyderabad: A Telangana Gulf worker, who was stranded in Dubai, returned to his native Husnabad of Siddipet district on Saturday, April 26, with the state government’s support.

Choppari Lingaiah set off for Dubai in search of a job opportunity. There he found employment as a labourer. However, he was unable to continue working due to deteriorating health.

In a selfie video, he appealed to the Telangana government, including chief minister Revanth Reddy and state transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar, to help him get back home.

“I came to Dubai in search of a job to pay off my mounting debts. I have been working here for a month and everything was fine. However, due to swelling in my legs, I was unable to work. I was unable to do daily chores like going to the toilet. My passport is not with me and I am stuck here. Please help me,” Lingaiah said in the video.

Minister Prabhakar promptly responded and coordinated with Telangana NRI advisory committee chairman BM Vinod Kumar and vice chairman Manda Bheem Reddy to bring back Lingaiah.