Telangana Haj committee conducts training camp for pilgrims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Haj Committee on Sunday, April 6, conducted a training camp for pilgrims at Public Garden, Nampally.

The initiative was aimed at preparing senior citizens who are about to go for Haj this year. The session included physical training and walking. The programme was conducted in collaboration with Haj Committee and Royal Mosque. The training camp will continue on April 12, 13 and 20.

Telangana Haj Committee executive officer Sajjad Ali advised pilgrims to walk regularly and follow a healthy diet to stay fit during the pilgrimage.

Dr Ahsan Ali Hamoomi, Imam of the Royal Mosque, said, “During the last Haj, pilgrims faced a lot of problems as they need to walk nearly 12 km a day. Temperatures will be high in Saudi Arabia. It is important for pilgrims to be healthy and physically prepared.”