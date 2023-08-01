Telangana Haj pilgrims return home

Hyderabad: The 2023 Hajj pilgrimage for all the pilgrims of the Telangana Haj Committee has been successfully completed, with everyone returning home safely. The last batch of Telangana pilgrims arrived in Hyderabad from Madinah, while 20 Hyderabadi pilgrims who had departed from Bangalore also returned home. This marks the practical completion of the Telangana Haj Committee’s Hajj camp.

Mohammed Saleem, Chairman of the Telangana Haj Committee, announced that a total of 5583 pilgrims from the committee successfully completed their Hajj journey. However, it was reported that five pilgrims from Telangana passed away in Saudi Arabia after performing Hajj, and their burials took place there.

The journey of Hajj for the Telangana pilgrims commenced from the Hyderabad embarkation point, and a total of 7,040 pilgrims departed, including 867 from Karnataka, 528 from Maharashtra, 49 from Andhra Pradesh, three from Bihar, seven from Chhattisgarh, two from Jharkhand, and one from Tamil Nadu. The pilgrims embarked on their journey to Jeddah through 47 special flights operated by Vistara Airlines.

After the completion of their Hajj pilgrimage, the pilgrims stayed in Madinah for eight days, and the return journey commenced from July 15. The last convoy of pilgrims reached Hyderabad on the night of July 30, marking the end of this year’s Hajj operations. At the airport, each pilgrim was handed a 5-liter can of Zam Zam water as a cherished souvenir.

Haj committee said that the Hajj Camp of Telangana is regarded as the ideal Hajj camp in the country, known for providing excellent facilities and amenities to the pilgrims. The process of Hajj for Telangana pilgrims took place from June 7 to June 22. The Telangana Haj Committee had received a total of 8,659 applications and successfully allotted a quota of 5,278 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

The Government of Saudi Arabia and the Hajj Committee of India in Makkah and Madinah played a significant role in ensuring effective arrangements and seamless experiences for the pilgrims throughout their Hajj journey.