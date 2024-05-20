Telangana Haj pilgrims start moving from Madinah to Makkah

Hyderabad/Jeddah: More than 6,900 pilgrims departed from Hyderabad to embark on the Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

As Union government allowed pilgrims from other States to select their departure point, as of May 17, significant number of pilgrims took their flights from Hyderabad. Specifically, 64 pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, 923 from Karnataka, 582 from Maharashtra, 89 from Chhattisgarh, one from Goa, two from Gujarat, and six from Odisha opted for flights from Hyderabad.

Telangana State Haj Committee stated that by May 18, a total of 6,942 pilgrims had successfully boarded flights and reached their destination.

To ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims, a Haj camp has been established at the Haj House in Nampally. This camp serves as a hub where pilgrims arriving from their residences are accommodated.

Telangana pilgrims start journey to Makkah

This year pilgrims from Telangana were first to arrive in Saudi Arabia for the Haj among Indian pilgrims. These pilgrims arrived in Madinah on May 9 and after spending eight days in Madinah and spending time in praying at the Prophet’s Mosque, they started to move to Makkah.

So far 1819 Indian pilgrims reached Makkah from Madinah and 33980 pilgrims camping in Madinah, said Indian Haj Mission official sources on Sunday.

“The arrangements are excellent, and we are not facing any difficulties as of now”, said Khaja Qateebuddin, resident of Ranga Reddy district who is among the first batch of pilgrims who arrived in Madinah.

However, pilgrims’ accommodation in Makkah is far from Haram Sharif in comparison with Madinah.

The Indian Haj Mission is working round the clock under supervision of diplomats Fahad Ahmed Khan and Abdul Jaleel in Makkah.

The Indian Haj mission has arranged round the clock free bus transportation from accommodation in Aziziah area to Haram Shareef. 24 bus embarkation points were established to cater the needs to pilgrims, said Indian Haj Mission.

This year a total of 1,75,025 Indian pilgrims are scheduled to perform Haj.