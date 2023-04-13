Telangana: Harish Rao inaugurates 2BHK houses for 572 families

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao [Twitter]

Hyderabad: State Health and Finance Minster of Telangana T Harish Rao inaugurated 572 double-bedroom houses at three locations in the Andole-Jogipet twin towns of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Rao said the state government would provide all kinds of infrastructure facilities in the 2- BHK colonies. After the request of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran, the minister assured funds to build internal roads and a water sump besides other facilities.

Rao added the state government would provide Rs 3 lakh to assist the homeless and promised more 2-BHK houses in the Andole constituency.

The minister also inaugurated a dialysis center with five beds in the Jogipet Government Hospital.

