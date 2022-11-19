Telangana: HC Bar Association to present representation to CJI

The Telangana HC Advocates’ Association decided to skip work on Friday and Saturday in protest over the Supreme Court Collegium’s request to transfer Justice A Abhishek Reddy to the Patna HC.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 19th November 2022 4:15 pm IST
Telangana: HC  tells court to decide on airing Netflix episode on Raju
Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The continuation of the strike on Friday by the Telangana High Court Bar Association in opposition to the collegium of the Supreme Court’s recommendations to send Justice A Abhishek Reddy to Patna.

Additionally, the Bar Association has chosen to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud pleading for the collegium’s recommendations to transfer Justice Abhishek Reddy to be withdrawn.

Also Read
Telangana HC advocates association to skip work protesting judge’s transfer

According to Association president V Raghunath, the representation will also be sent to union Secretaries and Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju.

Advocates in all of the District Courts had also stopped performing their responsibilities as part of the ongoing strike, in addition to those in the High Court. The Association will probably get together on Monday to evaluate the decision to keep the indefinite strike going after meeting with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Saturday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button