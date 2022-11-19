Telangana: HC Bar Association to present representation to CJI

Hyderabad: The continuation of the strike on Friday by the Telangana High Court Bar Association in opposition to the collegium of the Supreme Court’s recommendations to send Justice A Abhishek Reddy to Patna.

Additionally, the Bar Association has chosen to send a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud pleading for the collegium’s recommendations to transfer Justice Abhishek Reddy to be withdrawn.

According to Association president V Raghunath, the representation will also be sent to union Secretaries and Minister of Law Kiren Rijiju.

Advocates in all of the District Courts had also stopped performing their responsibilities as part of the ongoing strike, in addition to those in the High Court. The Association will probably get together on Monday to evaluate the decision to keep the indefinite strike going after meeting with the Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Saturday.