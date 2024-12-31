Telangana HC extends protection from arrest for Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has extended the protection from arrest for former minister T Harish Rao until January 9, in a case involving allegations of phone tapping filed by BSP leader Gadhagoni Chakradhar Goud.

The extension was granted during a hearing on Monday, December 30, where Rao’s petition to quash the FIR and stay the police investigation was heard.

Although the judge allowed the police to continue their investigation, he directed the Panjagutta police not to arrest Rao until the new date.

Chakradhar Goud, who contested and lost the Siddipet assembly seat in the November 2023 elections, claims that his phone was tapped at Rao’s behest during and prior to the election period.

He reported receiving a notification from Apple indicating that state authorities were monitoring his iPhone.

Goud alleged that despite his complaints to law enforcement, no action was taken against those responsible for the alleged phone tapping.