Telangana HC issues notice to QNet in Swapnalok Complex fire case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court, on Monday issued notices to QNet Vihaan Direct Selling Private Limited in the fire accident case at the Swapnalok Complex in Secundrabad.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji was dealing with a suo moto PIL taken up based on a media report on the fire accident that claimed the life of 6 staff members of Qnet.

Reports suggested that the lack of an emergency exit was found to be the major reason for the mishap while the management of the complex failed to install firefighting equipment in place after the first significant fire accident in 2011.

Converting the report into PIL (Public Interest Litigation), the HC, on March 29 sought answers from the state and civic authorities as to why the fire safety norms were not followed.

According to a preliminary investigation, a short circuit was said to be the reason behind the blaze.

Following the mishap, GHMC officials seized the complex and set up a banner stating that the building was closed temporarily under safety measures.

While awaiting the response from the authorities, the court adjourned the matter to June 26.